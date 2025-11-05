Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.13 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $205.84 million and approximately $44.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00001878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,958,525 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, "The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.21150117 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 557 active market(s) with $56,378,973.06 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

