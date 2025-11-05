Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.770-2.870 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,464. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 85.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Avient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avient by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

