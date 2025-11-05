AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

