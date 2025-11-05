Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.41 and traded as low as C$11.03. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 118,528 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$12.98 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.4%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.41.

The firm also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 819.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.