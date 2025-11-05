Atria Investments Inc Purchases 6,404 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 88,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNEX. Weiss Ratings lowered StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

