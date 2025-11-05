Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,105 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

