Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 17,792 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

