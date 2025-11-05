Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 623 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $547.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.36. The company has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.