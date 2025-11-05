Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.4917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

