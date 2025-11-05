Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires 22,911 Shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF $FEOE

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.66% of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $11,056,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

