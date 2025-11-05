Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $1.50, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 606.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,987,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 66.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

