Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,057 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 501,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 144,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

