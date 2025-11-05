Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

