Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. GE Vernova comprises about 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 91.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

GE Vernova stock opened at $547.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

