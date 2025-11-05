ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $28.8720 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. On average, analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $860.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.83. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPRY. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $530,573.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,528.23. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,198.06. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,759 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

