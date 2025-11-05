Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 10,189 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

