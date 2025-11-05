Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 140.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 3.7%

TriNet Group stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $98.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 232.60% and a net margin of 2.64%.TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,079.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $98,865.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,171.20. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $611,708 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

