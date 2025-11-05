Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 214.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

