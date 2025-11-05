AR Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

