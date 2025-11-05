Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 82.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 391.2% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

