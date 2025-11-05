ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $211.9170 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,635.44. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. This represents a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,378. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

