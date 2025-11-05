Analyzing Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solar Integrated Roofing and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 FTC Solar 2 2 1 0 1.80

Profitability

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 46.34%. Given Solar Integrated Roofing’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solar Integrated Roofing is more favorable than FTC Solar.

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -73.04% -262.78% -55.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and FTC Solar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.00 -$27.40 million ($0.03) N/A FTC Solar $64.13 million 1.84 -$48.61 million ($3.92) -2.02

Solar Integrated Roofing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

