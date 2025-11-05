Analyzing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC)

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GD Culture Group and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Montrose Environmental Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than GD Culture Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GD Culture Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A -322.87% -172.50% Montrose Environmental Group -5.10% 0.46% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GD Culture Group and Montrose Environmental Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group N/A N/A -$13.84 million $0.10 41.10 Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.25 -$62.31 million ($1.51) -16.27

GD Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GD Culture Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats GD Culture Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

