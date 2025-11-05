Analyzing Heidmar Maritime (HMR) and Its Competitors

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “TRANS – SHIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heidmar Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidmar Maritime $27.66 million $1.91 million -65.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors $2.85 billion $482.35 million 12.06

Heidmar Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Heidmar Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Heidmar Maritime Competitors 626 1873 2100 98 2.36

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heidmar Maritime and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heidmar Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “TRANS – SHIP” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Heidmar Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A Heidmar Maritime Competitors 20.88% 8.87% 5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heidmar Maritime peers beat Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

