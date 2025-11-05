Analyzing AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and AvidXchange”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $229.92 million 4.23 $113.34 million $5.22 5.77 AvidXchange $446.72 million 4.65 $8.15 million ($0.05) -200.00

Analyst Ratings

i3 Verticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for i3 Verticals and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 3 5 0 2.63 AvidXchange 2 14 1 0 1.94

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of AvidXchange shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals 55.87% 3.87% 2.91% AvidXchange -1.80% 1.15% 0.39%

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats AvidXchange on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.