Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):

11/3/2025 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna to $157.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/13/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

10/9/2025 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

10/1/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2025 – Bloom Energy was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

9/29/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Bloom Energy had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

9/23/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,938,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,324,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,836,298.61. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,710 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

