Amy Chronis Acquires 3,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director Amy Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE KMI opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

