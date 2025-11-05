Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Roald Brouwer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 4,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,930. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roald Brouwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.88 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00.

Amrize Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

