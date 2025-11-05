Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $16.4460 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.87. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $447,760.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,126.92. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

View Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.