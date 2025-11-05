Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $1,364,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,377.08. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

ALNY stock opened at $423.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

