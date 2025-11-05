Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AGI stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2,652.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 55,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

