Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) vs. Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Financial Survey

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Air China”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.67 billion 0.26 $1.49 billion $1.61 5.53 Air China $23.19 billion 0.54 -$32.35 million $0.02 756.00

Profitability

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Air China. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 4.76% 17.19% 3.86% Air China 0.47% 2.03% 0.23%

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air China pays out 450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deutsche Lufthansa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 4 0 0 1.80 Air China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Air China on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.