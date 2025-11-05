Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle Badger Sells 502 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle Badger sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,322,507.04. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,730,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 816,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 645,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

