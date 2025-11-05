Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle Badger Sells 502 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle Badger sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,322,507.04. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agilysys Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,730,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 816,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 645,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.