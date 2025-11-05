Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.72, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Aflac Stock Up 1.6%

Aflac stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

