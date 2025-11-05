Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.