Absci (ABSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,737.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $589.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd Bedrick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,155.60. The trade was a 5.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Menelas N. Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $254,788.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at $303,133.60. This trade represents a 527.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Absci by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Absci by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Absci by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Absci by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Further Reading

