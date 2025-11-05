8X8’s (EGHT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. 8X8 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 982,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.