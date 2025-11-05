5,549 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

