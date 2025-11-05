5,135 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Bought by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

