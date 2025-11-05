5,000 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

