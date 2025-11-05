5,000 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Block stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

