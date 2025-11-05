360 Financial Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company $MOS

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,211,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

