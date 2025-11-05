360 Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,229,000 after purchasing an additional 353,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

