3,258 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

