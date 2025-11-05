22,812 Shares in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,087,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,687,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,621,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,488,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,331,000.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Smithfield Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Smithfield Foods Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SFD opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Long Wan bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,645,000. This represents a 55.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keller D. Watts bought 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $89,117.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,425.25. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Smithfield Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.