166,816 Shares in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TMF opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

