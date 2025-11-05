15,973 Shares in Portland General Electric Company $POR Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Report on POR

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.