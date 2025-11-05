12,116 Shares in TriCo Bancshares $TCBK Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

