1,120 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,060 shares of company stock valued at $132,450,738. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -775.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

