Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.
Shares of Zentek stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. Zentek has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 981.17%.
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
