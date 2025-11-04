Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Zentek stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. Zentek has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 981.17%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

