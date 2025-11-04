Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 653,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,668. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

